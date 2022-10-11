PM Modi dedicates Shri Mahakal Lok to nation

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, October 11

After the grand Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation the first phase of Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor—‘Shri Mahakal Lok’—in the holy city of Ujjain and Mahakal, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlings’ in the country, amid fireworks and chants of ‘Jai Mahakaal’

Addressing a gathering after performing puja at the temple, the Prime Minister said for thefirst time after the Independence that India was breaking the shackles of colonialism with the spirit of Panch Pran.

India is reclaiming its glory and today cultural destinations across India are seeing all-around development, he said, citing examples of religious places like Char Dham and the Ram temple in Ayodhya

“Today the construction of a grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at full speed. The Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is adding pride to India’s culture,” he said.

India is reclaiming its glory, what it had lost, and the power of ‘Mahakaal’ will help India lead the World to the path of peace, he added

The corridor skirts around the old Rudrasagar Lake,which has been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the ancientShiva temple.

Two gateways, Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple’s entrance.

The project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on the conservation and restoration of heritage structures.

Under the project costing around Rs 850 crore, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled, say officials

The development has been planned under two phases.

The path has 108 stambhs (pillars), depicting the ‘Anand Tandav Swaroop’ (dance form) of Lord Shiva.

Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are also installed along the path.

The mural wall along the path is based on stories about the act of creation, the birth of Ganesha, story of Sati and Daksha among others from Shiva Purana.

The area of plaza is spread over 2.5 hectares and is surrounded by a lotus pond with the statue of Shiva along with water fountains.

Meanwhile, both BJP and Congress claimed credit for the renovation of the corridor.

Asserting that construction began under the Kamal Nath’s administration, Congress leaders said the temple was renovated because of his efforts.

The BJP dismissed the claim stating that the strategy was planned in 2017 when Shivraj Singh Chauhan was the Chief Minister.