PM Modi dials Vladimir Putin, discusses Ukraine, Wagner mutiny

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

A week after his state visit to the US, PM Narendra Modi on Friday called up Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders had a “meaningful” conversation and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership while discussing PM Modi’s US visit and the Ukraine conflict.

‘Big friend of Russia’ Russian President Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi as “a big friend of Russia” and said his “Make in India” initiative has had a “truly impressive effect” on the country’s economy.

In connection with the events of June 24 (revolt by the Wagner group) in Russia, PM Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order and ensure stability in the country.

The conversation came a day after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke to his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev. The situation around Ukraine was touched upon. Putin gave his assessment of the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, having stressed Kyiv’s utter refusal to undertake political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict, said a Kremlin readout.

“While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy,” said an Indian readout. On topical issues of bilateral cooperation, the leaders underscored the importance of further consistent implementation of the major joint projects in various areas and noted with satisfaction substantial growth in trade throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year.

They reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, said the Prime Minister’s Office here. Particular attention was paid to interaction within the SCO and G20, in which India currently holds the presidency, as well as in the BRICS format.