Will not go with BJP, asserts Sharad Pawar; says no political angle in Ajit meeting

Indicates his faction is in danger of losing party symbol and he has sent his reply to EC over the issue

PTI

Aurangabad, August 16

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday asserted he will not align with the BJP and instead work towards bringing about a change in 2024 when the Lok Sabha polls will be held as he sought to downplay his meeting with politically estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, saying it was about a family issue.

He sought to nix speculation that the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) were working on a ‘Plan B’ to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls without his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“The news of a ‘Plan B’ (by Congress and Sena-UBT to together contest polls) is wrong. No such plan is being made. There is a need for change in 2024 and therefore were are preparing for it,” Sharad Pawar told reporters in Aurangabad ahead of his public rally in Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday.

Asked about his hush-hush meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has aligned with the BJP, in Pune last week, the senior Pawar said, “He is my family member. If any ceremony is planned in our family, naturally I will be consulted at that time.”

Seeking to clear his stand on the much-talked about meeting with his nephew, which has caused unease among his allies Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP patriarch asserted, “I will not go with the BJP. To stop unrest among people, we need to bring a change in 2024. We will do every possible to bring this change.”

The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP is part of the national opposition bloc INDIA, which has been formed to take on the BJP in the next general elections.

The meeting between the NCP founder and Ajit Pawar on August 12 at businessman Atul Chordiya's residence in Pune had sent political circles abuzz with speculation. It also did not go down well with the Congress and the Shiv Sena group led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Apparently referring to the split in the NCP after Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in early July, the former Union minister said, “Those who have left me (in the past) didn't get election tickets again.”

Asked about the Ajit Pawar group still using his photos, the former Union minister said, “We are going to court over this issue.” Sharad Pawar indicated his faction is in danger of losing the party symbol and noted he has sent his reply to the Election Commission over the issue.

“I have replied to the notice sent by the Election Commission. Looking at the decision that came up in regards to the Shiv Sena (whose poll symbol was given to rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde), our party symbol (clock) seems to be in danger. But I don't care for symbol as I have contested elections on many symbols like bullock pair, cow and calf, and won,” he said.

The rebel NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar has approached the EC and sought allotment of the party symbol clock.

The NCP founder said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not think the situation in Manipur important enough to visit the violence-hit state.

“The Modi government has been a mute spectator to the goings on in the (Manipur) region. The northeast region is important and sensitive. More attention needs to be paid to the areas bordering China,” the former defence minister said.

The NCP chief claimed that “things happening and being orchestrated in northeast are extremely dangerous for the country.” “Manipur is an example,” he added.

