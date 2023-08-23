PM Modi discusses leveraging BRICS platform to find solutions to global challenges

PTI

Johannesburg, August 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BRICS leaders have discussed major global developments and leveraging the five-member bloc's platform to find solutions to global challenges during a key meeting here.

Modi arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to South Africa and Greece. In South Africa, he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BRICS bloc - comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

Over 20 heads of state from Africa and the Middle East have also been invited to attend. A number of them have applied to become members of BRICS, which is one of the matters on the agenda for the Summit.

On Tuesday, he attended the BRICS Leaders Retreat.

"Reinforcing the intra-BRICS bonds! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Summer Place to participate in the BRICS Leaders Retreat. Warmly greeted by the host, President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X.

"PM, along with other BRICS leaders will deliberate on global developments and leveraging the BRICS platform to find solutions to global challenges," he said.

The Prime Minister also shared some pictures with other BRICS leaders on X.

Earlier, the prime minister spoke at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue.

