PM Modi established ‘two-way communication’ with people via Mann Ki Baat: Jamia study

April 26

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday said multiple studies conducted by it have shown Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a “two-way communication” with people through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

The show has created an “exceptional bond” between Prime Minister Modi and the citizens, it added.

The university said in a statement it has conducted several studies on Mann Ki Baat as a medium of communication and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has supported it in this initiative.

It said the studies showed the Prime Minister has developed a two-way communication with the citizens of India through this powerful initiative. “It is simple, yet incredibly effective, and has enabled the PM to create a personal bond with nearly a billion people from rural to urban and rich to poor across the country,” it added.

The studies will be published in a special edition of the journal ‘Media Mimansa’, published by Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU), Bhopal.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, in which he addresses the people of the country on different issues, will complete its 100th episode on April 30.

The university is organising several programmes to celebrate the important milestone of 100 episodes of the show. It is also planning to broadcast all episodes of Mann Ki Baat on its community radio.

