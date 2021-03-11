PM Modi: Ethanol target met, zero emission next goal

New Delhi, June 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India had achieved the target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol five months ahead of the deadline.
Addressing the ‘Save the Soil’ programme organised by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the Vigyan Bhawan here to mark the World Environment Day, the PM said the milestone would serve the larger national goal of net zero emissions. “The ethanol-blending percentage stood at a mere 1.5 per cent in 2014,” he said.
Low carbon footprint
The average carbon footprint of the world is about four tonnes per person per annum compared to just about 0.5 tonnes in India. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
Congratulating people, farmers and oil companies for the feat, Modi listed three direct benefits, including reduction of 27 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions over eight years, followed by saving of Rs 41,000 crore worth of foreign exchange and Rs 40,600 crore worth of income generation for farmers.
Appreciating the ‘Save Soil Movement’, the PM cited Swachh Bharat Mission or the waste-to-wealth related programme, reduction of single-use plastic, ‘one sun one earth’ or ethanol-blending programme as examples of multi-dimensional efforts by India for preservation of environment. “India’s efforts to protect the environment have been multifaceted. India is making this effort even when its role in climate change is negligible. Large modern countries of the world are not only exploiting more and more resources of the earth, but maximum carbon emission goes into their account,” he said.
The PM said the average carbon footprint of the world was about four tonnes per person per annum compared to just about 0.5 tonnes per person per annum in India. The ‘Save Soil Movement’ is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and to bring about a conscious response to improve it.
India’s forest cover had grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years and there was a record growth in wildlife numbers too, he said.
3 direct benefits
- 27 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions cut over 8 yrs
- Rs 40,600 CRORE worth of income generation for farmers
- Rs 41,000 CRORE worth of foreign exchange saved
