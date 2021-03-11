PM Modi greets Gujarat, Maharashtra on statehood day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on their statehood day and lauded their accomplishments in diverse fields. Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. TNS

IREDA clocks historic annual performance

New Delhi: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Sunday reported historic all-time high Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 634 crore and Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 834 crores in financial year 2021-22 despite the second and the third waves of Covid. TNS

CPI (Maoist): Raids conducted in Assam

New Delhi: The NIA on Sunday said it has conducted searches at two locations in Assam’s Kamrup district in connection with a case involving members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), who allegedly worked to spread their network in the northeast region.