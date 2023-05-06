PM Modi guest of honour at Bastille Day event in Paris

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Bastille Day Parade on July 14 in Paris as guest of honour. The visit has special significance as France and India are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, the French Government said.

In a tweet, PM Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and said he looked forward to celebrating France's National Day with him. To mark this milestone, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Bastille Parade alongside their French counterparts.

"The PM’s visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, economic cooperation," a statement by French President's Office read.

"India and France have a shared vision on peace and security, especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and uphold the objectives and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The visit will deliver common initiatives to respond to key challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India’s G20 presidency," it read.