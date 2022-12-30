PM Modi had returned to work after father's demise too

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 30

Today was not the first occasion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi got back to work moments after performing the last rites of his mother Heeraba, and joined the launch of railway projects in West Bengal via video-conferencing.

A similar episode unfolded in 1989 after the death of PM's father Damodar Modi.

"We had a pre-scheduled party meeting in Ahmedabad and assembled for it. When we did not see Narendrabhai, we asked where he was and were told he was in Vadnagar as his father had passed away. We thought he would not attend the meeting, but he arrived a while later and said work last rites had concluded and work has to go on," Dalip Trivedi of the BJP recalled the 1989 episode in a post on Modi Story, a Twitter handle of PM's supporters who routinely share vignettes from his life.

Trivedi said Modi's dedication to duty "had been an inspiration for all party workers."