PM Modi hails team spirit of Operation Ganga team

The operation evacuated 23,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine and 147 foreign nationals from 18 countries

Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad. PTI file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with stakeholders involved in Operation Ganga and hailed their team spirit and sense of service.

Operation Ganga successfully evacuated about 23,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine and 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries.

During the interaction, representatives of the Indian community and private sector in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary narrated the challenges they faced being part of Operation Ganga and expressed satisfaction at having powered such a complex humanitarian operation.

The PM warmly appreciated all Indian community leaders, volunteer groups, companies, private individuals and government officials who worked tirelessly.

“Your patriotic fervour, sense of community service and team spirit is inspiring,” PM said to Operation Ganga stakeholders. He especially praised community organisations and their selfless service as a marker of Indian civilisational values which they continued to embody on foreign shores.

Speaking about government efforts to ensure the safety of Indian nationals during the crisis, the Prime Minister recalled his personal interactions with leaders of Ukraine and its neighbouring countries, and expressed gratitude for the support received from all the foreign governments.

Reiterating the high priority that government attaches to the safety of Indians abroad, the PM said India had always acted with alacrity to assist citizens during international crises and guided by the age-old philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India has also always extended humanitarian support to nationals of other countries during emergencies.

France offers asylum to Russian war protester Paris, Mar 15 (AP) President Emmanuel Macron said France is offering protection from the French embassy and asylum to the anti-war activist who interrupted a news programme on Russia’s state television, holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.

An independent human rights group that monitors political arrests identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova.

The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.

Macron said he will “propose this solution in a direct and very concrete manner” to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their next phone call.

He condemned any detention of journalists and hoped that Ovsyannikova’s situation will be clarified “as soon as possible.”

Macron spoke after visiting on Tuesday a facility housing Ukrainians fleeing war in western France.

The country is getting ready to welcome “at least” 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war, he said.

Government officials said about 15,000 Ukrainians have arrived in France so far. AP

