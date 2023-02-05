 ‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun’: Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, Centre : The Tribune India

‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun’: Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, Centre

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says starting Sunday party will pose three questions a day to Prime Minister over Adani issue

‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun’: Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, Centre

Gautam Adani. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, February 5

The Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on the Centre over allegations against the Adani group, alleging that the Modi government’s “loud silence” over the issue “smacks of collusion”.

Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said starting Sunday the Congress will pose three questions a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

He said that amid the allegations against the Adani Group, the Modi government has maintained a “loud silence which smacks of collusion”.

Ramesh said in a response to the Panama Papers expose on April 4, 2016, the Ministry of Finance had announced that Modi had personally directed a multi-agency investigative group to monitor financial flows to and from offshore tax havens.

“Subsequently, at the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China on 5 September 2016, you (Modi) stated: ‘We need to act to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders, track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers and break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds’. This leads to some questions that you and your government cannot hide from saying ‘HAHK (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun)’,”

Posing questions, Ramesh said Vinod Adani, the brother of Gautam Adani, was named in the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers as someone who operates offshore entities in the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands.

“He is alleged to have engaged in ‘brazen stock manipulation’ and ‘accounting fraud’ via ‘a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities’. You have spoken often about your sincerity and ‘niyat’ (intention) in fighting corruption and even subjected the nation to the heavy costs of demonetisation,” Ramesh said.

“What does the fact that a business entity you are well acquainted with faces serious allegations tell us about the quality and sincerity of your investigations? the Congress general secretary said.

Ramesh alleged that over the years, PM Modi “misused” agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to “intimidate” his political opponents and to “punish” business houses that do not fall in line with his “cronies’ financial interests”.

What action has been taken, if ever, to investigate the serious allegations made over the years against the Adani Group, he asked.

Ramesh also asked if there was any hope of a fair and impartial investigation in the matter under the prime minister.

“How is it possible that one of India’s largest business groups, one that has been allowed to build monopolies in airports and seaports, could have escaped serious scrutiny for so long despite persistent allegations?” Ramesh said.

Other business groups have been harassed and raided for much less, he alleged.

“Was the Adani Group essential to a dispensation that has profited from ‘anti-corruption’ rhetoric all of these years,” Ramesh asked.

Tagging his statement, the Congress leader tweeted, “The eloquent silence of the PM on the Adani MahaMegaScam has forced us to start a series, HAHK-Hum Adanike Hain Kaun. We will be posing 3 questions to the PM daily beginning today.” He asked the PM to break his “silence” over the issue.

The Congress also started a Twitter poll on its official Twitter handle, asking people whether the PM will get the allegations of fraud against “his friend Adani” investigated.

The Adani group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

The 10 listed Adani group firms have faced a combined erosion of over Rs 8.5 lakh crore in just six trading sessions. Adani Enterprises also had to withdraw a Rs 20,000 crore share sale.

In her statement on the issue, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Saturday that India’s economic image is not affected due to Adani Group’s recent decision to pull out Rs 20,000 crore FPO amid allegations of financial wrongdoings.

The finance minister said there has been an accretion of USD 8 billion to the forex reserves in the last two days alone.

“...our macroeconomic fundamentals or our economy’s image, none of which has been affected. Yes, FPOs (follow-on public offers) come in, and FIIs (foreign institutional investors) get out,” Sitharaman told reporters here.

The minister said there are “fluctuations” in every market but the accretion over the last few days establishes the fact that the perception of both India and its inherent strengths is intact.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks

2
World

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

3
Nation

PM Modi to open India's biggest copter production unit tomorrow, HAL eyes Rs 4 lakh-crore business

4
World

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

5
Punjab

Punjab Government appoints 13 as Chairman to corporations, board, market committees

6
Nation

FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife

7
Entertainment

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Celebrations begin in Jaisalmer today; 'No phone policy' announced

8
Business

Fundamentals strong, Adani's FPO pullout hasn't hit India's image: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

9
Comment

Hosting World Cup

10
Punjab

Ropar: Duped by travel agent, 12 youths stuck in Libya

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

Lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE to avoid criminal cha...

Pervez Musharraf: The 4-star Pakistan General who seized power in a coup dies in exile

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...

PM Modi, his govt cannot hide from questions saying ‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun’: Congress

‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun’: Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, Centre

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says starting Sunday party wil...

Shashi Tharoor condoles Pervez Musharraf’s demise, calls him ‘foe-turned-real force for peace’; BJP slams Congress

Shashi Tharoor condoles Pervez Musharraf’s demise, calls him ‘foe-turned-real force for peace’; BJP slams Congress

BJP accuses Congress of ‘Pakistan parasti (worshipping)’

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at Carmel Convent School in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

Tributes paid to Indian Air Force’s sole Param Vir Chakra recipient Flt Lt Nirmaljeet Singh Sekhon

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

Make 1986 Nakodar encounter report public: Victims' kin

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mines to people

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mining sites to people

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated