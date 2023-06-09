PM Modi holds meet with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, says AI’s potential in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is vast

New Delhi, June 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and said on Friday that artificial intelligence’s potential in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular.
“We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens,” he tweeted, describing the conversation with Altman as insightful.
Earlier, Altman said in a tweet, “Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing india’s incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from ai. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia.”
Modi replied, “Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad
Many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the...
Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
The indictment enmeshes the Justice Department in the most p...
4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt
There have been signs of differences between the party and i...
Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur
Her claims come in the backdrop of a war of words between Ma...
Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur
A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Binda...