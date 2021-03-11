Modi-Johnson talks

India, UK plan new initiatives in civil nuclear energy, defence coproduction; free trade deal expected by October-end

Felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon arrival in Ahmedabad and also like Amitabh Bachchan on seeing my hoardings everywhere: Boris Johnson

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, April 22

India and the UK agreed to take their post-Brexit relationship to new heights, especially in the areas of trade, defence co-production, civil nuclear energy, financing climate change and improving mobility, during delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting UK counterpart Boris Johnson.

The two leaders agreed to finalise agreements and oversaw the inking of MoUs that would give a fillip to intensification of India UK ties.

A joint statement issued after the Modi-Johnson talks had no condemnation of Russia, with the latter observing that he understood that India is not going to dilute its historically strong ties with Moscow. “But they can see what is going on and there is an increasing appetite to do more with the UK,’’ he added at a press conference.

In a move that will help both sides conclusively tackle the issue of aggressive Khalistani posturing in the UK that has included the targeting of the Indian High Commission in London, India and the UK decided to set up a sub-group on countering extremism.

This group will seek to achieve consensus on taking action against groups and individuals based in UK and India who are seeking to incite violent extremism and terrorism and who are involved in financing such activities. They will set up a mechanism for exchanging information on Criminal Records, preferably before March 2023.

PMs Modi and Johnson agreed to conclude the majority of talks on a comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement by the end of October 2022 before which they would achieve resolution of all pending market access issues in a balanced manner.

They also agreed upon the early conclusion of negotiations of a fresh India-UK Nuclear Cooperation Agreement to promote joint nuclear energy studies, radioactive applications, nuclear security and safety.

In defence and security, the two Prime Ministers agreed to deepen co-operation by quickly resolving legacy issues and finalise Logistics and Training MoUs to build trust and set the stage for the Defence Ministerial Dialogue as well as begin joint work in maritime electric propulsion systems, modern fighter aircraft and jet engine advanced core technology.

In the area of critical technologies, a Joint India-UK Cyber Statement promised to deepen cooperation across cyber governance, deterrence and strengthen cyber resilience. They also called for increased engagements on critical and emerging domains of defence including space, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber.

Besides agreeing to expand cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the two sides agreed upon quick finalisation of a Maritime Information Exchange Arrangement on dark and grey shipping.

Encouraged by the success of $ 425 million India-UK Green Growth Equity Fund, the UK said it will guarantee $ 1 billion World Bank lending to India’s development of green infrastructure.

India and the UK also agreed to closely work together to strengthen the global response to future health emergencies and advance the ambitious plan to develop vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics in 100 days, including on vaccine development under the framework of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) initiative.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

5
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

6
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

7
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation

9
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

10
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today