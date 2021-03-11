PM Modi in Denmark: Danish premier's 'special gesture'; two leaders discuss regional, global issues

Both PMs review progress of India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen upon his arrival in Copenhagen, Denmark. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen upon his arrival in Copenhagen, Denmark. PTI

PTI

Copenhagen, May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen here and the two leaders reviewed progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

As a special gesture, Frederiksen received Modi at the airport. He arrived here from Germany.

Modi was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark, for talks.

“Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting friendship. PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg.@Statsmin,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Danish counterpart Frederiksen and the two leaders held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation-level talks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Both the Prime Ministers reviewed progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, it said.

Discussions covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water and the Arctic, among others.

“Prime Minister Modi appreciated the positive contribution of Danish companies in India to our flagship programmes. Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the positive role of Indian companies in Denmark,” the MEA said.

Both leaders lauded the expanding people-to-people ties between the two countries, and welcomed the Declaration of Intent on a migration and mobility partnership, it said, adding that they also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

“Delegation level talks led by PMs @narendramodi & @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen begin.

“Both sides to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership. Will also discuss our wide-ranging cooperation in areas of skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties, etc,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

“Advancing the Green Strategic Partnership - a catalyst for enhanced cooperation between India and Denmark,” he said in another tweet.

Frederiksen gave a tour of her official residence to Modi and showed the painting he gifted her during her last India visit. It is a Pattachitra painting from Odisha.

Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha. It is the state’s traditional art form.

It is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He had said in his departure statement that the visit will “provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations.

India-Denmark: A Green Strategic Partnership’ was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. This partnership was translated into a result-oriented five-year action plan during Prime Minister Frederiksen’s India visit in October 2021.

Modi will also meet Queen Margrethe II.

He will also attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward ‘Make in India’, ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, ‘Digital India’ and other key national missions.

More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.

Denmark is home to a robust Indian diaspora of 16,000 people.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, he will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

“The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region,” Modi had said.

The summit will focus on economic engagement, green partnership and mobility and cooperation in the Arctic region.

“On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them,” Modi had said.

“Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region,” he added.

India’s trade with Nordic countries stands at over USD 5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over USD 3 billion (April 2000- March 2021).

