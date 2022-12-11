PM Modi in Maharashtra, Goa for major infra push today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

PM Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday to inaugurate a range of development projects.

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra. He will inaugurate Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi.

He will also dedicate AIIMS, Nagpur, to the nation. In Goa, the PM will inaugurate Mopa International Airport, which was developed at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crore.