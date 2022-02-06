PM Modi inaugurates 216-ft ‘Statue of Equality’

Hyderabad, February 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a 216-foot tall ‘Statue of Equality’, commemorating Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, and drove home the 11th century Bhakti saint’s message of equality of all.
The statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position.
Hailing Ramanujacharya’s message of equality of all humans, Modi said the saint had been an inspiration to the country’s unity and integrity.
Though he was born in the South, Sri Ramanujacharya’s influence spread throughout the country, he said. Modi also visited the ashram of Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy where the statue was installed. —
