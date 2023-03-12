While Congress is busy digging my grave, I am preoccupied with working for poor: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said while Congress was busy “digging” his “grave”, he was pre-occupied with easing the lives of the poor.

Addressing a function at Mandya in Karnataka today after inaugurating the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Modi said, “Congress is busy digging my grave, while I am busy with Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, improving lives of poor.”

The expressway is a 118-km long project that has been developed at a total cost of aroundRs8480 crore. It is slated to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to about 75 minutes. It will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, Modi said.

Modi's jibe at the Opposition Congress comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in Karnataka before the end of May this year.

“Congress is dreaming about my grave. It doesn't know that blessings of mothers, sisters and people of the country have thrown a impregnable protective shield around me,” Modi added.

Mandya is among the Karnataka districts where people of the Vokkaliga caste form the dominant section of voters. The area is considered a stronghold of the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda led – Janata Dal (Secular). Congress leader DK Sivakumar too has substantial following in the area.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress government at the Centre before 2014 “left no stone unturned to ruin poor people.” “Congress government looted the money which was meant for poor people,” he alleged.

Modi added that during the Congress regime, the poor had to run from pillar to post to get benefits but under the BJP government, benefits go to their doorstep.

The PM said that a lot of work is happening across the country for modern infrastructure."In 2022, India gotrecord foreign direct investment (FDI). Karnataka benefitted the most. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an investment worthRs4 lakh crore in Karnataka,” Modi said.

Highlighting the advantages of “double-engine government,” the Prime Minister said while Rs 6000 each was being given to farmers by the Centre under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, Karnataka government was giving an additional Rs 4000 to farmers taking the largesse to Rs 10,000 for each farmers annually.

Modi said that in the last nine years, houses were made for over 3 crore poor people. Lakhs of houses were made in Karnataka as well under the scheme, he said.

The tenure ofKarnataka Legislative Assemblyis scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.