BJP will do much better in Punjab this time than ever, says PM Modi, silent on Ferozepur security lapse

PM says government had ensured direct benefit transfer to Punjab’s farmers and they were 'singing praises of the government'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Video grab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he will not comment on the January 5 lapse in his security in Punjab and claimed that the BJP would do much better in the February 20 state elections than ever before. He termed the BJP as the most credible party in Punjab election fray.

“I have maintained stoic silence on the security lapse issue. The Supreme Court is looking at the issue. The SC panel will reveal out the truth. We should wait until then,” the PM said in an interview to a news agency.

He said since British times if anyone had done the most to honour the bravery of Sikhs it was the BJP government.

“The Congress of course did nothing,” he said recalling his experience of Punjabi hospitality and how a Sikh farmer family once hosted him at their house when his vehicle broke down in the dead of the night during terrorism days.

Explaining BJP’s inability to find a foothold in the state, PM Modi said, “BJP’s past strategies in Punjab were inspired by the need to maintain peace and stability here. The BJP kept Punjab above its vested interests and made compromises. We wanted peace for Punjab and were ready to pay the price. Today the BJP is the most credible party in Punjab. Stalwarts like Capt Amarinder Singh and SS Dhindsha have joined us. The BJP will do much better this time than ever in the past.”

The PM said the government had ensured direct benefit transfer to Punjab’s farmers and small farmers were "singing praises of the government".

“There are over 1,000 videos showing farmers surprised at receiving the cash and saying their farm is the same size and their produce is the same. Then what has changed?” said PM.

He recalled his association with the Sikhs of Kuchh and how after the earthquake there he worked to restore Lakhpat Gurdwara Sahib to its original glory. “I am aware of the bravery and warmth of Punjabis. The Sikhs of Kuchh are like family to me,” he said.

