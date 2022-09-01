PM Modi may chair BJP Karnataka’s core committee meeting

New Delhi, September 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Karnataka on September 2 to inaugurate various projects, is also expected to chair a meeting of the BJP’s state core committee on Friday to discuss strategies for the poll-bound state, say sources.
The lone BJP-ruled state in South India is headed for the Assembly election next year amid a host of controversial issues plaguing the government, along with mounting attacks from the Opposition Congress and JD-S.
Apparently, the party’s internal surveys have also predicted tough going for the ruling party in the upcoming elections, including Assembly and local bodies.
The core committee includes newly anointed Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa, CM Basavaraj Bommai, national general secretary Arun Singh, ex-CM Jagadish Shetta and state unit president Nalinkumar Kateel.and other leaders.
