PM Modi meets Bhutan King

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the two dignitaries discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship
An MEA statement said PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping relations between India and Bhutan. TNS
Strengthening ties
Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to strengthen the close India-Bhutan friendship. — Narendra Modi, PM
