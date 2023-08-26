Bengaluru, August 26
Hailing the ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people from across the globe who believe in science and the future are filled with enthusiasm over India's achievement.
The Prime Minister who flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece, said he could not stop himself from reaching the city first on his return to pay tribute to the ISRO scientists.
Before heading for ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, Modi addressed a gathering outside the HAL Airport.
"The site in moon where the lander Vikram landed on August 23 would be known as Shiv Shakti point," says Modi, adding that: "Site where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint would be known as "Tiranga" and August 23 to be observed as National Space Day."
“Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science, who see the future and are dedicated to humanity, are filled with enthusiasm,” he said.
Modi thanked the citizens of Bengaluru who gathered in huge numbers to see him.
“I see people including children getting up so early. These children are the future of India,” the PM added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called Shiv Shakti
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered