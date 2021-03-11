PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday to exchange views on strategic, regional and global developments.

PM Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that includes a visit to Denmark and a stopover in France.

This is PM Modi’s first meeting with Scholz as German Chancellor, who assumed office in December, 2021.

The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia but India made its stand clear on the eve of the Prime Minister’s departure to the three countries that have deep stakes in the outcome of the conflict.

The Prime Minister was accorded the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin upon his arrival for talks with Chancellor Scholz. “Expanding India-Germany cooperation. PM and Chancellor Scholz meet in Berlin,” tweeted the PM’s Office.

Later in the day, Modi and Scholz will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). Launched in 2011, the PM’s departure statement said IGC is a unique biennial mechanism which allows the two governments to coordinate on a wide spectrum of bilateral issues. Many ministers from both sides will participate in the IGC.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will also participate in the meeting, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

This is Modi’s fifth visit to Germany after becoming Prime Minister. He had earlier visited the country in April 2018, July 2017, May 2017 and April 2015.

In his departure statement, Modi had also said his visit will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

PM Modi also interacted with a section of the Indian Diaspora on arrival in Berlin. As many as two lakh people of Indian origin live in Germany.

The External Affairs Minister also met his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. They reviewed the bilateral cooperation and discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. “Good conversation. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Discussed Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific. Signed agreement on direct encrypted connection between the two Foreign Offices. Will be reporting at the Inter-Governmental Consultations Plenary,” tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar also met Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “Signed agreements on Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership,” tweeted Jaishankar after the meeting.