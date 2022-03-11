PM Modi meets mother Hiraben in Gandhinagar; enjoys a meal with her

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

A day after leading the BJP to victories in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his nonagenarian mother Hiraben after a gap of two years in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar on Friday night.

The Prime Minister arrived in Ahmedabad on a two-day visit to the state in the morning. He held a roadshow in the city and addressed Zila panchayat members.

Later in the evening, Modi visited his younger brother Pankaj Modi's house in Vrindavan society in Raysan area on the outskirts of Gandhinagar after completing his engagements for the day and shared a quiet meal with her. Modi also shared photographs on his twitter handle having khichdi with his mother.

Modi's mother lives with his younger brother. The Prime Minister always makes it a point to visit his mother whenever he comes to Ahmedabad. —with PTI