PM Modi meets Nari Shakti awardees, President to fete them today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

President Ram Nath Kovind will fete 29 recipients of the Nari Shakti Puraskar on Tuesday on the International Women’s Day.

Ahead of the presentation, PM Narendra Modi interacted with the awardees at his official residence today. The awards celebrate exceptional work towards women’s empowerment and are an initiative of the Women and Child Development Ministry.

The PM said there was no sector where women had not made their mark. The awardees for 2020 and 2021 include social entrepreneur Anita Gupta, organic farmer and tribal activist Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava, innovator Nasira Akhter, Intel-India head Nivruti Rai, down syndrome affected kathak dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane, first woman snake rescuer Vanita Jagdeo Borade and mathematician Neena Gupta. Kovind said Indian women were making a significant impact in their personal and social lives as well in the national arena.

#narendra modi #ram nath kovind #women