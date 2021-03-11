PM Modi meets world champion Nikhat Zareen, bronze medallists Manisha and Parveen

New Delhi, June 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met India’s newest boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and her teammates Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who recently won bronze medals in the Istanbul event.
While Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division, Manisha and debutant Parveen earned podium finishes in the 57kg and 63kg categories respectively.
“Glad to have met boxers nikhat zareen, Moun and Parveen Hooda who made India proud at the Women’s World Boxing Championship. We had excellent conversations on their life journeys including passion towards sports and life beyond it. Best wishes for their future endeavours,” Modi said.
Glad to have met boxers @nikhat_zareen, @BoxerMoun and Parveen Hooda who made India proud at the Women's World Boxing Championship. We had excellent conversations on their life journeys including passion towards sports and life beyond it. Best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/m288pKZ7LO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2022
“An honour to meet our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir. Thank you sir,” Nikhat tweeted after the meeting along with a picture with Modi.
An honour to meet our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir.— Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) June 1, 2022
Thank you sir😊🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8V6avxBG9O
Manisha tweeted, “An absolute honour meeting our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support.” PTI
An absolute honour meeting our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your wishes and support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aaUuJ6WLmb— Manisha Moun (@BoxerMoun) June 1, 2022
