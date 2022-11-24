PM Modi pays tributes to Assamese military general Barphukan on his 400th birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the legendary military general Lachit Barphukan whose 400th birth anniversary falls today.

“Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan. He epitomised unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as a visionary leader,” the PM tweeted.

The PM will also grace the concluding day of the three-day celebration of Barphukan’s exploits which the Assam government is holding in the capital.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman opened the celebrations on Wednesday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver his remarks on Thursday. The PM will address the valedictory event on Friday.

Lachit Barphukan led the Ahom kingdom armies against the Mughals and repelled 17 attempts at invasions preventing the Mughal expansion into Assam and even southeast Asia.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said had it not been for the general, the map of northeast and southeast Asia would have been different today.

