PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

PTI

New Delhi, April 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned the Naxal attack on Chhattisgarh police personnel and paid tributes to those killed in the incident.

Ten policemen and a driver were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh earlier in the day, according to officials.

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs, they said.

This was the biggest strike by the Maoists on the security forces in the state in the last two years.

“Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families,” the prime minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation, the officials said.

Shah also assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation.

BJP president J P Nadda also paid tributes to “the jawans martyred in the Naxal attack” and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

“The nation will always be indebted to you for your supreme sacrifice,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“May God give strength to the bereaved families. All the countrymen are with you in this hour of grief,” Nadda added.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav termed the Naxal attack as “cowardly” and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of the “martyred jawans”.

“Saddened by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans. Their supreme sacrifice will forever be remembered with gratitude and reverence,” Yadav tweeted.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed deepest condolences to the family members of the police personnel who lost their lives in the attack, and said their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

“Deepest condolences to the families of the brave police personnel who lost their lives in the cowardly attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten. Pray to Almighty to give strength and solace to the affected families. Om Shanti,” Pradhan tweeted.

