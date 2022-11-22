PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi step up Gujarat campaign, woo tribals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

Less than 10 days to go for the first phase of the Assembly elections on December 1, political parties ramped up campaign today, with the three major players — ruling BJP, opposition Congress and new entrant AAP — holding multiple rallies in poll-bound Gujarat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Surat on Monday. ANI

Top leaders from the BJP and Congress wooed voters, especially tribals, accusing each other of ignoring the community.

While PM Narendra Modi addressed rallies in Surendranagar, Jambusar, and Navsari, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, taking a break from his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, held his first rallies in the state in Mahuva and Rajkot.

PM ridicules cong over adivasis Tribals did so many things for this country. But Congress leaders never knew that Adivasis exist. Narendra Modi, PM First owners of country They call you 'vanvasi'. They do not say you are the first owners of India, but instead say that you live in jungles. Rahul Gandhi, Cong leader

Calling tribals the “first owners” of the country, Rahul accused the BJP of taking away their rights. “They call you ‘vanvasi’. They do not say you are the first owners of India, but instead say that you live in jungles. Do you see the difference? It means they do not want you to live in cities, they do not want your children to become engineers, doctors, learn to fly planes, speak English,” Rahul said. In Rajkot, he took on the ruling BJP on the Morbi bridge tragedy, claiming while watchmen (posted at the accident site) were arrested and jailed, no action was taken against the “real culprits”.