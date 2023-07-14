Modi first Indian PM to receive France's Grand Cross of the Legion honour

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

France has bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. Modi will become the first Indian PM to receive the honour.

In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour has been received by select prominent leaders and eminent personalities from across the world.

These include former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela; King Charles, the then Prince of Wales; former chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel; and Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former secretary general of the United Nations.

The honour is yet another one in a a series of top international awards and honours bestowed by various countries on PM Modi.

Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit on Thursday. He will join President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted photographs from the award ceremony that took place at the Elysee Palace here, saying, “A warm gesture embodying the spirit of partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron".

"Prime minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India,” the MEA said in a statement.

Earlier, the French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a private dinner for Modi at the Elysee Palace.

On Thursday evening, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora here and announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for the Indian innovation in cashless instant payment.

In his nearly an hour-long speech to the enthusiastic crowd at the La Seine Musicale -- a performing arts centre on an island in the Seine river -- Modi outlined India's fast-paced development and asserted that while the world is moving towards a new order, India's strength and role is also changing quickly.

Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Marseille in France and told the cheerful audience that Indian students doing masters in the European country would now get five-year-long post-study work visas.

Noting that France is celebrating its national day, in which he is the guest of honour, Modi said he has been to the country many a time but it was special this time, as he lauded its support to India and the strength of ties between the two countries, which mark 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Describing people-to-people connect as a key foundation of the India-France partnership, he also asked the diaspora members to invest in India, noting that global experts are recognising the country's attractiveness as an investment destination and the country is taking rapid strides in development. With PTI inputs

#France #Narendra Modi