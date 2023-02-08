 Trust of people my protective shield, Opposition's abuses will have no impact: PM Modi in Lok Sabha : The Tribune India

LIVE BLOG

Trust of people my protective shield, Opposition's abuses will have no impact: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

ED has brought all Opposition parties together on one platform, it has done what electorate could not do: PM Modi



PTI

New Delhi, February 8

In a stinging attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the trust reposed by crores of people was his protective shield which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

"But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India's growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," Modi said, targeting the Opposition.

The prime minister said people know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis. "How will they agree with your abuses and allegations," he told the Opposition.

"People trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication in the service of the people," Modi said.

BJP members broke into chants of ‘Modi, Modi' as the prime minister listed out the public welfare initiatives of his government. Opposition members raised the slogan of  ‘Adani, Adani' to counter the BJP members.

Opposition MPs including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted the government while raising the Adani-Hindenburg issue during the debate.

The prime minister said the Opposition had wasted the past nine years in levelling baseless allegations instead of indulging in constructive criticism.

"When you lose elections, blame the EVMs, criticise the Election Commission, if the Supreme Court does not give a favourable verdict, criticise the apex court.

"If corruption is being probed, abuse the investigative agencies. If the Army displays valour, abuse the armed forces, level allegations against them. When there is talk of economic progress, criticise the RBI," Modi said.

"In the past nine years, compulsive criticism has replaced constructive criticism," the prime minister said.

He described the 10 years of UPA rule as India's "lost decade".

"The decade before 2014 will always be remembered as 'The Lost Decade', but the decade of 2030 is India's decade," Modi said.

"No one can forget the attacks of 2008. The lack of courage in acting against terrorism led to a bloodbath and the loss of lives of our innocent citizens. It's synonymous with the UPA's misrule," he said.

The prime minister said India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country's growth.

He said President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament was an inspiration for everyone.

Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the prime minister was speaking. 

17:26 08 Feb
There can be difference of opinion in politics but we are focused on building developed India by 2047: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
17:11 08 Feb
Opposition wasted last 9 years in making allegations, compulsive criticism replaced constructive criticism in this period: PM Modi.
17:03 08 Feb
Vote bank politics harmed country, delayed India's development; middle class was ignored but NDA govt provided them protection: PM Modi.
16:58 08 Feb
Our priority is to work for welfare of deprived, poor, tribals; that is our mission: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
16:58 08 Feb
Trust of crores of people is my protective shield, it can't be breached by your abuses, allegations: PM Modi to Opposition.
16:56 08 Feb
People know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis, how will they agree with your abuses and allegations: PM to Opposition.
16:52 08 Feb
People's trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication: PM in LS.
16:50 08 Feb
Oppn keeps contradicting itself, they say India is weakened and then allege India is pressuring other countries: PM Modi.
16:47 08 Feb
Not just Harvard, all big universities of world will conduct studies on Congress' downfall: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
16:43 08 Feb
ED has brought all Opposition parties together on one platform, it has done what electorate could not do: PM Modi.
16:43 08 Feb
2004-14 was a lost decade, current one will be known as India's decade: PM Modi in reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in LS.
16:41 08 Feb
If Army shows bravery, they criticise it; if probe agencies act against graft, they attack them: PM Modi's swipe at Opposition.
16:37 08 Feb
Some Oppn leaders protest as PM speaks in LS; Speaker Om Birla says, 'You make allegations without facts but don't want to listen'.
16:34 08 Feb
UPA's trademark was to let every opportunity turn into crisis from 2004-2014: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
16:30 08 Feb
They showed just a law in name of removing unemployment, 2004-2014 was a decade of scams and violence: PM Modi's dig at Congress.
16:28 08 Feb
There is hope in every sector in country but some people steeped in frustration due to people's mandate against them: PM Modi
16:21 08 Feb
India emerging as manufacturing hub, world sees its prosperity in India's growth but some people don't want to accept it: PM Modi in LS
16:21 08 Feb
There were two-three decades of instability; now there is political stability in country, a decisive government is in place: PM Modi.
16:20 08 Feb
Country is moving ahead with full strength, massive transformation through technology taking place: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
16:20 08 Feb
There is positivity, hope and confidence in world about India; hosting G20 matter of pride but some people irked by it: PM Modi.
16:19 08 Feb
Leaders spoke on President's address as per their interest, nature but their utterances also reflect their capability, capacity, intent: PM.
16:18 08 Feb
Arguments take place in House but we should not forget this is moment of pride for India: PM Modi in LS.
16:17 08 Feb
I am happy no one criticised President's address, they accepted what was said: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
16:17 08 Feb
After some people's remarks yesterday in Lok Sabha, entire 'ecosystem' and their supporters were jubilant: PM Modi.

