PM Modi reviews 9 infra projects in 13 states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress of nine key infrastructure projects valued at Rs 41,500 crore across 13 states, and urged Union Secretaries to use the GatiShakti portal for better planning.

The review happened as the PM chaired a meeting of the 41st edition of PRAGATI (Proactive Governance and Timely Implementation), the ICT-based multi-modal platform, involving Centre and state governments.

The nine projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs 41,500 crore and are underway in Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.