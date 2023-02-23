PM Modi reviews 9 infra projects in 13 states

New Delhi, February 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress of nine key infrastructure projects valued at Rs 41,500 crore across 13 states, and urged Union Secretaries to use the GatiShakti portal for better planning.
The review happened as the PM chaired a meeting of the 41st edition of PRAGATI (Proactive Governance and Timely Implementation), the ICT-based multi-modal platform, involving Centre and state governments.
The nine projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs 41,500 crore and are underway in Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...