Narendra Modi in Australia LIVE updates: An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora, says PM

Sydney, May 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese is attending a special community event here to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.

Modi is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government.

He is addressing the community members at the event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census, 619,164 people in Australia declared that they were of ethnic Indian ancestry. This comprises 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. Among those, 592,000 were born in India. Prime Minister Modi last visited Australia in 2014.

Modi and Albanese will have a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

In an interview with "The Australian" newspaper, Modi said he wants to take the relationship with Australia to the "next level", including closer defence and security ties to help ensure an "open and free" Indo-Pacific.

