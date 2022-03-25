PM Modi shares booklet depicting interesting aspects of his last month's 'Mann Ki Baat' episode

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a booklet which showcases interesting aspects of his last month’s “Mann Ki Baat” episode.

The booklet has interviews of those who were featured in last month’s programme.

The series of the Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme has become a defining feature of his monthly outreach to the public virtually.

The programme takes place on last Sunday of every month in which Modi primarily shares his views on country’s diverse aspects and dimensions, including issues topical and of legacy and heritage. The views are formed in the backdrop of his interactions and experiences of individuals.

The booklet highlights his celebratory references to emerging women power he flagged in the last month’s episode of Mann Ki Baat.

He said that women are “demolising myths” and glass ceilings in various fields, and were contributing to the progress and development of the country, including Defence and security.

He further said that among the thousands of starts-ups, women launched ones account for 50 percent.

Modi highlighted the reformatory measures undertaken by his government, including increasing the period of maternity leave and making the marriageable age of girls at par with that of boys.

He had noted the improvement in sex ratio, which is loaded against female.

Modi had referred to water conservation campaign in Srinagar by the public to rejuvenate the Kushal Sar and the Gil Saar under “Jal Thal Mission”.

He said the second phase of the Mission was to revive the old water channels, lakes and natural water fountains in Kashmir.

He flagged the importance of Ibdia’s Ayurveda discipline of curative medicines and its growing global recognition.

He also pitched for “vocal for local”-his catchword for giving preference for locally manufactured products.

Taking to twitter, Modi said: “Here is a concise booklet that showcases the interesting aspects of last month’s #MannKiBaat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured.

Looking forward to your joining this month’s programme at 11 AM on the 27th.”

