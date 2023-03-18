PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to open oil pipeline to Bangladesh today

New Delhi, March 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on Saturday via videoconferencing.
This is the first cross-border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore. It is also the second trans-national pipeline in the Indian subcontinent after the Nepal-India pipeline.
