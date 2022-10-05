PM Modi speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, offers Indian mediation to resolve conflict

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts.

PM Modi expressed his firm conviction that there could be no military solution to the conflict and reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PM’s virtual call for a stop to the conflict comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin had called for talks with the Ukrainian side.

The Prime Minister spoke to Zelenskyy a fortnight after he had told the Russian President that “now is not the time for war” as high prices of food, fertiliser and fuel had emerged as the major concerns of the world.

Besides speaking against a military solution and offering Indian mediation in peace efforts, PM Modi in his conversation with the Ukrainian President emphasised the importance India attached to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and environment.

The two leaders had last met at Glasgow in November 2021. Last week, India had maintained a balance while abstaining from a UNSC vote seeking to condemn Russia. India said it was “deeply disturbed” by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. At the same time, it did not subscribe to the West’s attempt to bring Russia before the International Criminal Court. India has sent Ukraine several tranches of humanitarian aid while at the same time providing vital outlet for Russian commodities such as oil and coal that have been sanctioned by the West.

