PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday set the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan’s Shekhawati by giving the call, “Corruption quit India; dynasties quit India, appeasement quit India”, in a scathing attack on Congress-led Opposition, whom he accused of taking the new name INDIA to hide UPA’s sins.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s “British Quit India” slogan, the prime minister said time had come to give a new call in the country -- "Corruption quit India."

Accusing the Congress as the country's "most directionless party", the PM said Congress and its allies were aping the trick fraud companies often adopt to survive fall from grace -- the change of name.

Noting that even in the past "attempts were made to conceal sins behind the name INDIA", the PM said the UPA had taken a new name to befool people and erase past sins.

"To erase the misdeeds of the UPA, they have changed their name from UPA to INDIA....Their modus operandi is the same as that of India's enemies. Earlier attempts were made to hide sins behind the name INDIA. East India Company had the name INDIA, but its motive was to perpetrate plunder of the nation.During Congress rule Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was formed. It also had the name INDIA but its mission was to destroy India with terror attacks.When SIMI's acts were revealed and it was banned it appeared in a new avatar, the Popular Front of India which also had the name INDIA but same old sinister motives," said the PM, urging people to elect the BJP in the upcoming assembly and later Lok Sabha elections.

The prime minister said just like the Congress was electorally routed for comparing "Indira with India and India with Indira", the opposition will be routed in the upcoming polls for equating itself with India.

"They have again committed the sin of comparing themselves with INDIA. People will settle their account as they did when ‘Indira is India’ slogan was peddled,” said the PM, adding that had the opposition cared for India it would not have sought foreign intervention in domestic affairs, it would not have doubted air and surgical strikes and the courage of Indian soldiers in Galwan and it would not have snatched the rights of Armed Forces which were deprived ‘one rank, one pension’ benefits for decades.

The PM earlier gave the slogan: "Jeetega Kalam, Khilega Kamal (the lotus will bloom)" as he attacked Chief minister Ashok Gehlot for the "red diary" which, he said, would expose the corrpution of Congress-ruled state government.

The red diary was recently mentioned by sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha, who was suspended from the state assembly this week for the remainder of the monsoon session.

