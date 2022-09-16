 Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin : The Tribune India

Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin

In surprise meeting with PM, Turkish President Erdogan seeks wheat in addition to rice

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday. PTI Photo

“I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” PM Modi told Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand.

PM Modi also mentioned that India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades and hoped that he and Putin could strategise on progressing on the path of peace.

“I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible,” responded Putin in his opening remarks for the media before both leaders sat down for a bilateral meeting.

Putin’s observations were the same as he made for the media before a bilateral with Chinese President Xi Jinping a day earlier when he acknowledged Beijing’s concerns about the war.

The Russian President also thanked PM Modi for providing a vital outlet for Russian commodities including oil, coal and fertilisers after western markets were shut for Moscow after the sanctions. “Our trade is growing, thanks to your additional supplies of Russian fertilisers to the Indian markets, which have grown more than eight fold. I am hopeful that this is going to be of huge help to the agricultural sector of India,” said Putin. 

In a personal touch, he said he was aware that PM Modi would celebrate his birthday on Saturday. In contrast PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping neither acknowledged each other or shared a handshake in their public appearances.  

India is importing about 7.5 lakh barrels of Russian crude daily as against 20,000 before the war broke out. Russia has also emerged as India's fourth largest coal supplier while fertiliser imports have also multiplied.

Apart from his meetings with the Iranian and Uzbek Presidents, PM Modi also held a surprise meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

This was their first meeting in over two years since Erdogan on a visit to Pakistan had said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was worsening. The remarks led to the summoning of the Turkish envoy and led to a chill in ties. Intelligence agencies have also repeatedly flagged the activity of Kashmiri expats in Turkey, especially the ones based in Ankara.

“The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, appreciated the recent gains in bilateral trade. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments,” tweeted the MEA. Facing a food crisis, Erdogan sought more wheat from India in addition to the rice it had bought.  

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan PM becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during SCO summit; watch Putin's reaction

2
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to PGI, Chandigarh; suffering from heart ailment

4
Haryana EDUCATION NOTES

Karnal: ICAR to work five days a week

5
Punjab

Six months of AAP govt in Punjab: After Sidhu Moosewala murder low, uptick in social sectors

6
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

7
Nation

We aren't interpreters of Quran: Supreme Court on hijab row

8
Business

Gautam Adani briefly acquired 2nd spot in world’s real-time billionaires list, pushed back to 3rd position

9
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

10
Punjab

Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi planned to attack Salman Khan

Don't Miss

View All
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Top News

PM Modi tells Putin now ‘is not an era of war’

Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin

In surprise meeting with PM, Turkish President Erdogan seeks...

Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

Chinese loan apps: Enforcement Directorate freezes Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering l...

PM Modi attends SCO summit in Uzbekistan

PM Narendra Modi calls for transit access among SCO nations

His call for providing transit access comes amid Pakistan's ...

Punjab former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to Patiala hospital

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to PGI, Chandigarh; suffering from heart ailment

Had complained of uneasiness on Thursday night following whi...


Cities

View All

Single use plastics ban will be strictly implemented in Punjab: Environment Minister Meet Hayer

Single use plastics ban will be strictly implemented in Punjab: Environment Minister Meet Hayer

Tarn Taran: VB unearths Rs 8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Bhai Vir Singh's legacy lives on

Gurdaspur patwari nabbed for taking bribe

On Day 2, Amritsar MC collects Rs 39.6L property tax

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Up to ~1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Shell firms registered on fake Delhi-NCR addresses

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Mohali: Murder FIR lodged day after body found

25 more outdoor gyms soon in Chandigarh; Rs 1-cr e-tender floated

Delhi ACB seizes Rs 12 lakh, unlicensed weapon after raids at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house and other locations

Delhi ACB seizes Rs 12 lakh, unlicensed weapon after raids at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house and other locations

Centre upgrades Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s ‘Z’ category security to entire country

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

Woman falls off moving auto-rickshaw in Gurugram while fighting off phone-snatcher

Punjab and Delhi govts join hands for stubble-management

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch of Sultanpur Lodhi village arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Punjab Vigilance arrests 4 in Ludhiana Improvement Trust case

Punjab Vigilance arrests 4 in Ludhiana Improvement Trust case

Guardians of Governance hold protest in Ludhiana, burn AAP govt's effigy

Major dacoity bid foiled in Ludhiana, 4 held

2 booked for murdering man at Sidhwan Bet

Sahnewal: Man held for raping 8-year-old daughter

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Flouting UGC norms: Issuance of compliance certificates by Punjabi University under lens

Patiala: Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail, listens to inmates' grievances

Samples of food items collected in Patiala