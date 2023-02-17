New Delhi, February 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global business summit on Friday, his office said.
The theme of the summit is ‘Resilience. Influence. Dominance’. The two-day summit will be held on February 17-18, it said.
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academics and corporate heads on a common platform, seeking to provide solutions to key economic challenges, it said.
More than 200 business leaders will speak across 40 sessions at the summit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...