PM Modi to address global business summit today

PTI

New Delhi, February 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global business summit on Friday, his office said.

The theme of the summit is ‘Resilience. Influence. Dominance’. The two-day summit will be held on February 17-18, it said.

It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academics and corporate heads on a common platform, seeking to provide solutions to key economic challenges, it said.

More than 200 business leaders will speak across 40 sessions at the summit.