 PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer today : The Tribune India

PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer today

He will also offer prayers at the famous Brahma temple in the holy town of Pushkar, nearly 15 km from Ajmer city, before addressing the public rally

PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer today

Narendra Modi. File photo



PTI

Jaipur, May 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark its nine years in power at the Centre.

He will also offer prayers at the famous Brahma temple in the holy town of Pushkar, nearly 15 km from Ajmer city, before addressing the public rally.

The prime minister is scheduled to reach Kishangarh airport at 3 pm.

Rajasthan, where the ruling Congress is caught in a leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, goes to the polls this year-end.

Modi will travel by helicopter from Kishangarh airport to Pushkar, where he will offer prayers at the Brahma temple from 3.40 pm to 4 pm.

He will then travel by helicopter to a helipad near the rally venue - Kayad Vishram Sthali - on Jaipur road at 4.45 pm, police sources said.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan will attend the meeting.

Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani said BJP workers from 45 assembly and eight Lok Sabha constituencies are being mobilised for the rally.

The constituencies fall in the districts of Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jaipur and Pali.

Over the past few weeks, Modi had also visited Rajsamand and Sirohi.

BJP leaders have already held press conferences in several states to mark Modi's nine years as prime minister.

The PM's rally will flag the beginning of a series of party meetings as part of a major outreach campaign. 

#BJP #narendra modi #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP government in Punjab set to expand Cabinet; ‘giant slayer’ Lambi MLA Gurmeet Khudian, Kartarpur legislator Balkar Singh to be inducted

2
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

3
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

4
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

5
Punjab

AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

6
Nation

China hails India’s new Parliament as ‘great symbol’, accuses West of ‘divide and rule’

7
Nation EXPLAINER

Another controversy erupts around ‘Hindutva’ ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, this time over a film

8
Nation

Vande Bharat Train: Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory fails to deliver even one train set against target of 32 for FY 22-23

9
Punjab

AAP govt set to expand Cabinet in Punjab

10
Punjab

AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

Don't Miss

View All
Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Top News

Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new cabinet ministers

Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new Punjab ministers

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...

BJP ‘threatening’ people and ‘misusing’ government agencies: Rahul Gandhi in US

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is ‘aligned properly’: Rahul Gandhi in US

Responding to questions from the moderator and the audiences...

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources

There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...

Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada

Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada

Sandhu, who grew up in Abbotsford, was connected to the Unit...

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Arms, narcotics smuggling bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Poonch; 3 arrested

An Army jawan and one of the arrested accused are injured in...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

SGPC flays attack on Sikh minors in Maharashtra

Fading Mughal connect of Patti

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Plans afoot to transform Chandigarh into tobacco-free city

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

Mountaineering legend Gurdial Singh passes away after prolonged illness

Delhi govt provides honorarium of Rs 1 cr to family of Corona warrior

Delhi govt provides honorarium of Rs 1 cr to family of Corona warrior

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Flatmate kills salon worker in Delhi

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Students at receiving end over centralised admission process

Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Jagraon woman illegally detained in Oman, returns

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

22 rural women attend 5-day training course