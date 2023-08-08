PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa: Foreign Minister

PTI

Johannesburg, August 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the next BRICS Summit to be held here from August 22, the South African government has said, dismissing some media reports as "rumours" that the Indian leader will not take part in the meeting of the five-nation grouping.

The BRICS bloc - comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

Briefing the media on South Africa's preparations for the 15th edition of the summit, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor told journalists on Monday that the leaders of Brazil, China, India and host South Africa will participate in a range of discussions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate virtually, due to an ICC warrant which would have obliged South Africa to arrest him if he comes in person.

“I did speak to various colleagues in government and outside, and everybody was astounded by this rumour. I think that someone who is trying to spoil our summit is creating all sorts of stories that suggest that it won't be successful,” Pandor said as she confirmed Modi's attendance.

“The Prime Minister of India has never said that he is not attending the summit. I am in constant contact with foreign minister Jaishankar. He has never said that. Our sherpas are in touch and they have never said it. So, we have all been trying to look for this needle in a haystack that began this rumour,” Pandor confirmed.

Their were rumours that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be a virtuall participant at a summit of BRICS to be held in South Africa later this month rather than attending the meet in person.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi last week that Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Johannesburg to attend the BRICS Summit.

