PM Modi to attend Quad summit in Japan on May 24

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tokyo to attend the third Quad Leaders’ Summit on May 24, the MEA formally announced here on Thursday.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

The forthcoming Quad Summit provides an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest, said MEA.

The leaders will review progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.

The PM will have a bilateral meeting with Japan PM Fumio Kishida which will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to carry forward their conversations from the India-Japan annual summit in March. During the visit, the PM will participate in a Business Event with Japanese business leaders and also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan.

The PM will also have a bilateral meeting with the US President Joe Biden which will be “a continuation of their regular dialogue’’, having interacted most recently in virtual mode on April 11. The two Leaders are expected to review the India-US Strategic Partnership and follow up on discussions held during the PM’s bilateral meeting with Biden in September 2021.

The PM is likely to have a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Scott Morrison to review the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.