PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers’ meet today amid reshuffle buzz

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to chair a meeting of his Council of Ministers here on Monday amid speculations about a possible reshuffle ahead of the 2024 General Election.

This is going to be the second meeting of the Union Council of Ministers. In January, before the presentation of the Union Budget, the Prime Minister had held such a meeting.

According to sources, the meeting on Monday is likely to be held at the newly constructed convention centre at Pragati Maidan here. The convention centre is also scheduled to host the G20 summit in September.

The meeting has been called after senior BJP leaders met at the Prime Minister’s residence last Wednesday to discuss the party’s strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other senior party leaders. The sources said the meeting focused on creating a roadmap for the 2024 election. Nadda’s presence at the meeting has given credence to the speculations that there might be changes in the government and the BJP organisation, including at the state level. The Prime Minister’s assertions over the Uniform Civil Code at a recent rally in Bhopal has set the tone for the BJP that it will go with its core ideological plank ahead of the 2024 election.