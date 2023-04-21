New Delhi, April 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday.
India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is "very tense" and they are focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.
The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to chair meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan
India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is ‘very tense...
Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post