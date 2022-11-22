PM Modi to distribute 71K appointment letters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters among newly inducted recruits on Tuesday as part of the government’s drive to fill long-pending vacancies in its departments and ministries.

The PM will distribute the letters via videoconferencing and also address the new appointees on the occasion.

On October 22, the PM had distributed 75,000 appointment letters during Phase-I of the Rozgar Mela drive, which aims to fill all vacancies in the public sector by 2023.

“Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst for employment generation and provide the youth with meaningful opportunities for their empowerment and participation in national development,” read a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The physical copies of the appointment letters will be handed over to the new appointees at 45 locations across the country (except in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on account of the Assembly elections).

In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, the posts of teacher, lecturer, nurse, nursing officer, doctor, pharmacist and radiographer, and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled.

A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The Prime Minister will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module tomorrow. It is an online orientation course for all new appointees in several government departments.

