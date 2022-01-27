PM Modi to host India's first-ever summit with Central Asian leaders later today

The five Central Asian Presidents were to attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests but rising omicron cases led them to opt for a virtual summit with PM Modi

PM Modi to host India's first-ever summit with Central Asian leaders later today

Narendra Modi. PTI file

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, January 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host India’s first ever virtual summit with all five Presidents of Central Asian countries later on Thursday. The interaction at the apex level caps a concerted effort by the South Block to develop regular interaction with Central Asian states as they seek to balance the influence of Russia and China by developing ties with India, another major regional power.

The five Central Asian Presidents were to attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests but rising omicron cases led them to opt for a virtual summit with PM Modi. The summit is a “reflection of India’s growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India’s extended neighbourhood”, the MEA said.

Modi has visited all Central Asian countries in 2015. Subsequently, India-Central Asia Dialogue at Foreign Ministers’ level has held three meetings. Besides, Secretaries of National Security Councils of Central Asian countries participated in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi on November 10 last year.

During the first India-Central Asia Summit, the leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the evolving regional security situation.Some of the other major bilateral focus areas are trade and connectivity, development partnership and people-to-people contacts.

Over the years, India has developed special ties with some Central Asian countries. For example, Kazakh troops participate as part of the Indian UN Peacekeeping battalion in Lebanon with the sixth such rotation currently going on. Previous Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaeyev made five visits to India including once as chief guest on Republic Day. In fact, the first overseas visit by Nazarbayev was to India after Kazakhstan, the largest Central Asian country, became independent.

Kyrgyz Presidents have visited India six times while Modi visited Bishkek twice. India has set up five telemedicine centres, extended a $ 200 million line of credit, holds annual military exercises ‘Khanjar’ and has a 15,000-strong student community.

Tajik Presidents have also visited India six times and strong cooperation in defence includes a military hospitaland an unacknowledged airbase. Sharing ethnicity with Panjshir Valley, Tajiks share a very similar position with India on Afghanistan.

Presidents of Uzbekistan, the most populous Central Asian country, have visited India seven times while PM Modi visited Tashkent in 2015 and 2016. A recent diplomatic breakthrough was the setting up of a Secretary-level India-Uzbek-Iran trilateral Working Group on Chabahar port, days after Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had floated the proposal when he interacted with Modi in December 2020.

India has been extremely active in the country, extending a line of credit of $ 1 billion and approving four projects worth $ 450 million besides encouraging the setting up of campuses by Indian Universities like Sharda, Amity and Sambhroom and medical centres like Medanta. Cadilla is investing $50 million in a pharma plant.

Presidents of Turkmenistan, the country with the most reclusive foreign policy, have visited India thrice. India established an IT centre in 2011 and an industrial training centre in 2002. Ashgabat has been pressing New Delhi to put plans for a gas pipeline, traversing Afghanistan and Pakistan, into operation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law