PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation for Rs 3,800 crore projects in Mangaluru on Friday

PTI

Mangaluru, September 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday afternoon inaugurate and lay the foundation for mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore here and address a mega event.

This visit by Modi is likely to give a boost to the Karnataka BJP, which is preparing for Assembly polls next year, aiming to regain power in the state with a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

According to party and official sources, the PM is scheduled to arrive at the Mangaluru International Airport at around 1:30 pm, from where he will fly to New Mangaluru Port Authority premises at Panambur by a chopper, and after laying foundation of various projects, he will arrive at the Goldfinch city grounds here, to attend an official public event.

Nearly two lakh people are likely to attend the event at Goldfinch city grounds, they said. In addition to one lakh workers of the BJP, the district administration is also said to have invited about 70,000 beneficiaries of various Union government welfare schemes to the programme.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city for the PM's visit.

The projects that PM will inaugurate on Friday include: Inauguration of the project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority; laying the foundation stone of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore, undertaken by the Port.

He will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited viz BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant, worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore respectively.

