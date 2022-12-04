PM Modi to inaugurate BJP’s 2-day strategy meet on Monday

PTI

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address a two-day meeting of BJP office bearers that will commence in the national capital on Monday.

The Prime Minister, sources said, will cast his vote in the second phase of Gujarat elections tomorrow and arrive in Delhi soon thereafter to meet with the party office bearers.

"The PM will lay out the direction for the future course the party and the organization has to take," a senior BJP leader said.

The meeting agenda includes a debate on all future political strategies of the BJP; a detailed discussion on the elections due in nine states in 2023, the scale of BJP booth committee penetration across India and the organizational programme for people's outreach going forward.

All national office bearers of the BJP, state in-charges and co in-charges, presidents of different cells of the party, state unit chiefs of the BJP and organizational general secretaries will participate in the meeting.

BJP president JP Nadda will preside over the two-day session, where the leaders will hold specific strategy discussions on 140 Lok Sabha segments where the party remains weak and where the concentration will need to be improved ahead of 2024 general elections. Among these 140 seats are 11 seats of Punjab where the BJP holds only two seats.

The meeting will also discuss the political and organizational road map for the following nine state elections to take place in 2023 in the run up to the general election of 2024 -- Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The party's Uniform Civil Code push, the new focus on Waqf properties and their legality (BJP promised a survey of Waqf properties in both Himachal and Gujarat poll manifestos), and the latest promise of a deradicalisation cell will also be discussed along with the need to reiterate these pledges in other states.

#BJP #Gujarat #Narendra Modi