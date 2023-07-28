PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry

PTI

Gandhinagar, July 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023', a national-level event focusing on the semiconductor industry, in Gandhinagar on Friday.

PM Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled to inaugurate the event at 10.30 am.

On Thursday, the first day of his tour, the prime minister inaugurated a greenfield international airport near Rajkot city and other development projects on the first day of his tour. He also addressed a gathering in Rajkot city later.

The 'Semicon India 2023' inaugural programme will highlight investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector through an informative presentation and a stimulating panel discussion led by industry, a government release said.

The event aims to catalyse the semiconductor industry's progress through networking, technology demonstrations and lucrative business prospects, it said.

During the three-day conference ending on July 30, experts in the fields of semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design and assembling, will gather from various corners of the globe to share their knowledge and perspectives on emerging opportunities in India, it added.

#Gujarat #Narendra Modi