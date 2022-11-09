PM Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru.

The facility has been built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

With the inauguration of T2, the passenger-handling capacity as well as the counters for check-in and immigration will double in number. The passenger-handling capacity of the airport will shoot up to five-six crore passengers annually from the current 2.5 crore.

The new terminal has been designed as a tribute to the Garden City as the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”.

Passengers will travel through 10,000 plus sq m of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The gardens have been created using indigenous technology.

The airport has one hundred per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus.

Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

