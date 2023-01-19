 PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 38,000 crore, inaugurate two Metro rail lines during Mumbai visit today : The Tribune India

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 38,000 crore, inaugurate two Metro rail lines during Mumbai visit today

The PM will dedicate to the nation the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore

Mumbai, January 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, easing urban travel, and strengthening health care during his visit to Mumbai on Thursday.

The PM will dedicate to the nation the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. He will also travel in a Metro train.

He will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project, and redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a function to be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), an official release said.

Flying activities, including use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, would not be allowed under the limits of police stations at BKC and nearby areas in Mumbai from noon till midnight in view of the PM's visit, police said.

A few roads in the area would be closed for vehicles, while traffic would be diverted on some other routes, the traffic police said.

The BJP has set its eyes on the cash-rich Mumbai civic body to dislodge the rival Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction from power in the civic elections, the schedule for which is yet to be announced.

The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line) while the metro line 7 joints Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East).

The foundation stones of these lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015.

The prime minister will on Thursday also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1).

The app which can be shown at the entry gates of Metro stations will facilitate ease of travel. It supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

The mobility card will initially be used in Metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well, the release said.

Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash, it said, adding the NCMC card will enable quick, contact-less digital transactions, easing the process with a seamless experience.

The seven sewage treatment plants for which PM Modi will lay the foundation stone will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore. These plants will be set up in suburban Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD. 

